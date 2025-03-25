Hozpitality Group Unveils the Hozpitality's Best 30 Chefs in the Middle East 2025

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group is proud to announce the highly anticipated Hozpitality's Best- Most Popular Chefs in the Middle East Powerlist for 2025, recognizing the culinary brilliance and dedication of top chefs across the region. This prestigious list honors the talent, passion, and relentless hard work of chefs who continue to redefine the culinary landscape, crafting extraordinary gastronomic experiences for guests.

From childhood inspirations in home kitchens to leading some of the finest dining establishments in the Middle East, these chefs have demonstrated exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to the art of cooking. The Hozpitality's Best 30 Chefs in the Middle East Powerlist is a tribute to their dedication and contributions to the hospitality industry.

A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

Hozpitality Group invited hospitality companies to nominate their top chefs, followed by industry-wide voting by peers and colleagues. This year's winners will be honored at the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by Hozpitality Group on June 2nd at Address Sky View, Dubai. The gala event will bring together culinary experts, hospitality leaders, and industry professionals to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the field.

Meet the Most Popular 30 Chefs in the Middle East 2025

This year's Powerlist showcases chefs who have made a significant impact in the culinary industry:

Alan Corcoran - Executive Chef, Emirates Flight Catering

- Executive Chef, Emirates Flight Catering Alper Adiller - Executive Chef, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

- Executive Chef, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah Aoun Mohamad - Executive Chef, Aloft Abu Dhabi - Marriott International

- Executive Chef, Aloft Abu Dhabi - Marriott International Clive Micallef - Executive Chef, Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek

- Executive Chef, Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek Darren Andow - Culinary Director, Fairmont The Palm

- Culinary Director, Fairmont The Palm Dip Shrestha - Executive Chef, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

- Executive Chef, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche Dwarika Bhatt - Executive Chef, Zero Gravity

- Executive Chef, Zero Gravity Emanuele DITULLIO - Executive Chef, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha & Adagio Premium Al Barsha Dubai

- Executive Chef, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha & Adagio Premium Al Barsha Dubai Hareesh Gopalan - Executive Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai

- Executive Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai James Hitchens - Executive Chef, Topgolf Dubai

- Executive Chef, Topgolf Dubai Jarvis Dong - Executive Chef, SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai

- Executive Chef, SLS Hotel and Residences Dubai John Carlin Redding - Commercial Executive Chef, IFFCO

- Commercial Executive Chef, IFFCO Juber Shaikh - Culinary Director, AB International Restaurant LLC

- Culinary Director, AB International Restaurant LLC Kapil Chauhan - Executive Chef, The Canvas Hotel Dubai

- Executive Chef, The Canvas Hotel Dubai Kuldeep Singh - Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah

- Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah Kushan Perera - Executive Chef, St Regis Hotel Abu Dhabi

- Executive Chef, St Regis Hotel Abu Dhabi Ludovic Garnier - Executive Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai

- Executive Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai Luigi Giovanni Goytizolo Vasquez - Executive Chef, Hilton Doha The Pearl

- Executive Chef, Hilton Doha The Pearl Marley Flattley - Executive Chef, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

- Executive Chef, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Michael Kreiling - Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

- Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Mohammad Ali - Complex Executive Chef, The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain

- Complex Executive Chef, The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain Muchie Masunungure - Executive Chef, Soul Hospitality Restaurant LLC

- Executive Chef, Soul Hospitality Restaurant LLC Muhannad Al Shemali - Executive Chef, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai

- Executive Chef, Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai Ruan Potgieter - Executive Chef, Emaar Arabian Ranches

- Executive Chef, Emaar Arabian Ranches Rudolf Eichele - Vice President - Culinary, Emirates Flight Catering

- Vice President - Culinary, Emirates Flight Catering Steven Smalley - Executive Chef, Hilton JBR

- Executive Chef, Hilton JBR Stuart Sage - Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

- Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Thirumalai Murugan - Executive Chef, Movenpick Hotel JLT & Riva Beach Club, The Palm

- Executive Chef, Movenpick Hotel JLT & Riva Beach Club, The Palm Thomas Frisetti - Regional Executive Chef, Bateel International LLC

- Regional Executive Chef, Bateel International LLC Vikesh Singh - Executive Chef, JW Marriott Dubai Marina

Commended Chefs

In addition to the Best 30, Hozpitality Group acknowledges 10 outstanding chefs for their exceptional contributions:

Andre Ghanimeh - Group Executive Chef, Sodexo Kelvin Catering Services & Facilities

- Group Executive Chef, Sodexo Kelvin Catering Services & Facilities Atim Suyatim - Executive Chef / Brand Development Chef, Taaza Quality Foodstuff Trading

- Executive Chef / Brand Development Chef, Taaza Quality Foodstuff Trading Elie Lteif - Culinary Advisor, Nestle Professional

- Culinary Advisor, Nestle Professional Gaurav Gaur - Director of Culinary, Kitopi

- Director of Culinary, Kitopi Mohamad Chabchoul - Executive Chef, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

- Executive Chef, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Mohamed Mansour Ismail Gadou - Cluster Executive Chef, Signature Hotels

- Cluster Executive Chef, Signature Hotels Prashant Aripirala - Group Executive Chef, Uniglobe Holding / McGettigan's Ajman

- Group Executive Chef, Uniglobe Holding / McGettigan's Ajman Robin Kozhissery Venugopal - Executive Chef, Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina

- Executive Chef, Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Suresh Kannan - Executive Chef, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

- Executive Chef, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai Vivek Huria - Chef and Owner, Jalfrezi by Vivek Huria

A Tribute to Culinary Passion

"We are honored to recognize these exceptional chefs who continue to push the boundaries of culinary artistry," said Raj Bhatt, CEO at Hozpitality Group. "Their dedication, creativity, and innovation are what make the Middle East a global culinary destination."

Hozpitality Group congratulates all the winners and commended chefs for their remarkable achievements. Their commitment to excellence continues to inspire and elevate the hospitality industry.

For more details on the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards and to stay updated on industry news, visit www.hozpitality.com.

About Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Hozpitality.com is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-group-unveils-the-hozpitalitys-best-30-chefs-in-the-middle-east-2025-302411061.html