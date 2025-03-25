REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Tuesday announced that it has enhanced its Utilities Network Management System - NMS with new features to improve distributed energy resource - DER management, grid optimization, and outage response.These updates help utilities handle increasing energy demands and extreme weather while integrating renewable energy more efficiently.The NMS system, used by major U.S. utilities, now includes extended DER capabilities such as improved forecasting, real-time data integration for battery storage and electric vehicles, and advanced event management. The updated SCADA module enhances control over field devices with a modernized interface and real-time data processing.Additional upgrades focus on DER orchestration, outage management, flexible operations, and power restoration, ensuring utilities can scale operations, improve efficiency, and enhance grid reliability.ORCL is currently trading at $154.26 or 0.39% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX