WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new collection of Peanuts-inspired merchandise is launching at participating Starbucks locations across the U.S. as part of the global Starbucks and Peanuts partnership, which celebrates kindness, coffee, and community.Starting March 25, select Starbucks stores will introduce exclusive drinkware featuring the beloved Peanuts gang, along with a special Joe Kind Snoopy design available only at Starbucks. The collection will be available for a limited time while supplies last.The Peanuts-inspired drinkware includes a variety of options with playful and heartwarming designs. The Peanuts Love Cold Cup, priced at $19.95, features double-wall construction with a smooth flat lid and straw. The artwork captures Joe Kind Snoopy attentively listening as Woodstock shares a story in bird language.For those who prefer a classic mug, the Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug, available for $17.95, showcases the entire Peanuts crew enjoying time together and comes in a light matte finish.For a more premium option, the Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless-Steel Tumbler, priced at $29.95, highlights Joe Kind Snoopy and Woodstock basking in love, joy, and happiness.This tumbler features a sleek matte finish, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a spill-resistant flip lid. Designed for both hot and cold beverages, it keeps drinks hot for 1.5 hours and cold for 4 hours, with a tapered body for a comfortable grip.