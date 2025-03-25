Lumi Global Enhances Quorum Counts & Registration Closure Features to Strengthen Compliance and Meeting Efficiency

LIPHOOK, England, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumi Global, a leading provider of digital meeting solutions, announces enhancements to its existing quorum functionality with the latest updates to Quorum Counts and Registration Closure. These improvements further streamline participant access management, enhance real-time compliance tracking, and strengthen governance across a wide range of meeting formats, including Annual General Meetings (AGMs), Investor Relations (IR) meetings, member meetings, and elections.

Enhancing an Existing Foundation to Address Key Industry Challenges

Managing participant access in hybrid and virtual meetings has long been a challenge, particularly in regulated environments where quorum compliance is critical. Lumi Global has long provided quorum tracking capabilities to support compliance in these settings. With its latest enhancements, organizations can now benefit from:

Advanced real-time quorum tracking for greater accuracy and efficiency in meeting governance.

Refined registration closure controls to manage participant access and late entry in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Improved integration across meeting phases, ensuring transparency from pre-meeting to post-meeting.

Key Features & Benefits

For Investor Relations (IR) Meetings: Gain deeper insights into attendance and engagement across all phases-pre-meeting, live, and post-meeting.

For AGMs: Enhanced flexibility in attendance management enables organizations to accommodate latecomers where legally permitted.

For Member Meetings & Elections: Strengthened quorum verification and participation tracking to support structured access to voting processes.

For All Meeting Types: Supports 'Early Bird' access, allowing participants to review meeting content before the official session begins.

Regulatory Compliance & Transparency: Fully auditable participant activity logs for legal and governance reporting.

Expanding the Lumi Platform

These enhancements represent a natural evolution of Lumi's platform capabilities, reinforcing its role as the trusted solution for organizations managing high-stakes governance meetings. By refining quorum tracking and participant management, Lumi continues to drive innovation, support compliance, and deliver a seamless meeting experience.

About Lumi Global

Lumi Global powers the meetings and elections that matter for the world's most trusted decisions, ensuring seamless, engaging experiences for in-room and online participants. Lumi Global's cutting-edge technology and unique global presence empower informed decision-making across annual meetings, member-based meetings, legislative meetings, elections, IR meetings, and earnings calls. With over 30 years of industry innovation, Lumi collaborates with customers to simplify complexity and deliver flawless, stress-free meetings that foster accountability and meaningful engagement.

Media Contact:

Sylvie Harton

Chief Business Strategy Officer

sylvie.harton@lumiglobal.com

www.lumiglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649706/Lumi_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumi-global-enhances-quorum-counts--registration-closure-features-to-strengthen-compliance-and-meeting-efficiency-302411151.html