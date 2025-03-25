Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Active Adult Community, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks in Lady Lake, FL

Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes, a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in Central Florida, is excited to announce the grand opening of Cresswind at Hammock Oaks. This new 55-plus community is scheduled for new home sales in the Spring of 2025. Located in Lady Lake, Florida, less than 3 miles from The Villages, Cresswind at Hammock Oaks is Kolter Homes' second active adult community in Lake County and one of four 55+ communities by Kolter Homes in the Central Florida, Orlando area.

Cresswind at Hammock Oaks



To celebrate this milestone, Kolter Homes is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, March 29th, from 11 am to 2 pm. The event will feature food, entertainment, and home tours, providing prospective buyers and community members an opportunity to experience the vibrant lifestyle that awaits at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cresswind at Hammock Oaks to the Lady Lake community," said Justin Allen, Community Director. "Our team has worked diligently to create a neighborhood that not only meets the needs of active adults but also offers a wide range of personalization options to ensure each home is a perfect fit for its owner. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and celebrating this milestone with the grand opening event."

Cresswind at Hammock Oaks will feature over 800 homes designed for active adults, with personalization in mind. Every single-story floorplan offers a minimum of 25 structural options, allowing homeowners to tailor their living spaces to their unique preferences and lifestyles. The community will debut Kolter Homes' newest floorplans, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, designed with optimal flexibility and hundreds of finish choices.

Plans for the community include wide walkways and trails, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, a Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, a resort-style pool, a wide array of social areas, resident clubs, and much more. The resident-only clubhouse will feature event and game rooms, an arts and crafts studio, tennis courts, an outdoor event area, and more.

Kolter Homes is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in homebuilding. Cresswind at Hammock Oaks is no exception, offering thoughtfully designed homes that prioritize comfort, functionality, and style. Prospective buyers can choose from a range of floorplans, each with personalization features to suit their individual needs.

In addition to the grand opening event, Kolter Homes will provide tours of the model homes, showcasing the various design options and features available. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the personalization process and the benefits of living in this new active-adult community.

"We invite everyone to join us for the grand opening event and see firsthand what makes Cresswind at Hammock Oaks so special," added Allen. "It's an exciting time for Kolter Homes, and we are eager to share our vision for this exceptional neighborhood with the public."

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

