BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB109.75 million, or RMB1.55 per share. This compares with RMB216.53 million, or RMB3.12 per share, last year.Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB132.45 million or RMB1.87 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 18.5% to RMB651.907 million from RMB799.508 million last year.Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB109.75 Mln. vs. RMB216.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.55 vs. RMB3.12 last year. -Revenue: RMB651.907 Mln vs. RMB799.508 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX