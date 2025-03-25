C O R R E C T I O N -- STARMUS Festival

In the news release, Exclusive: Christopher Nolan and Kip Thorne Speak to Starmus - A Visionary Journey Through Science and Cinema, issued March 25, 2025 by STARMUS Festival over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link for the Tribute Video: STARMUS x Interstellar has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Exclusive: Christopher Nolan and Kip Thorne Speak to Starmus - A Visionary Journey Through Science and Cinema

Christopher Nolan and Sir David Attenborough have recently received the prestigious Hawking Medal for Science Communication, an honor established in 2015 by the Starmus Festival and Stephen Hawking. The award has been given to figures ranging from Jane Goodall and Brian May to Buzz Aldrin and Elon Musk.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan was awarded the prestigious Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication at the seventh edition of the Starmus Festival, sharing the honor with legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough, artist Laurie Anderson and oceanologist Sylvie Earle. This accolade, established in 2015 by Starmus Festival and the late Professor Stephen Hawking, celebrates individuals who bridge the gap between science and the public through exceptional contributions to communication and education.

The Hawking Medal has previously been awarded to an impressive array of figures from diverse fields, including Jane Goodall, Hans Zimmer, Brian Eno, the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, each recognized for inspiring global audiences to engage with scientific and technological advancements. This year, Nolan's extraordinary ability to merge science with cinematic storytelling through films like Interstellar, Oppenheimer, Inception, and The Prestige, has earned him this distinguished recognition.

Celebrating a Milestone: 10 Years of Interstellar

It's just been the.10th anniversary of Interstellar, a film that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide for its groundbreaking portrayal of space exploration, science, and humanity's drive to overcome impossible odds. Starmus is proud to celebrate this milestone by honoring Christopher Nolan's visionary work and its lasting influence on both science and cinema.

The Starmus Connection: Interstellar and the Hawking Medal

Starmus, a unique festival where science and art converge, has long celebrated Interstellar as a cinematic masterpiece that brought astrophysics and the mysteries of space into the cultural mainstream. Released in 2014, the film is hailed for its commitment to scientific accuracy and emotional depth, brought to life through collaboration with physicist Kip Thorne, whose research on black holes and wormholes shaped the film's narrative.

The film's powerful storytelling and groundbreaking score by Hans Zimmer also made history at Starmus. Zimmer received the Hawking Medal in 2016, making Interstellar the only film to see both its director and composer honored for their contributions to science communication. This dual recognition underscores the film's significance as a bridge between the scientific community and popular culture.

In addition to its impact on audiences worldwide, Interstellar holds a special place in Starmus history. Hans Zimmer, who composed the film's iconic score, performed Interstellar live at the festival on two remarkable occasions:

2016 : As part of a tribute to Stephen Hawking , Zimmer's performance included inspiring lectures by Nobel laureate physicist Kip Thorne, visual effects supervisor Paul Franklin , and physicist Oliver James from DNEG, sharing insights into the groundbreaking science and visuals of the film. Zimmer was joined by legendary guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May on stage to pay tribute to Stephen Hawking, blending music and science in an unforgettable performance.

: As part of a tribute to , Zimmer's performance included inspiring lectures by Nobel laureate physicist Kip Thorne, visual effects supervisor , and physicist from DNEG, sharing insights into the groundbreaking science and visuals of the film. Zimmer was joined by legendary guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May on stage to pay tribute to Stephen Hawking, blending music and science in an unforgettable performance. 2019: During the festival's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, Zimmer once again performed the Interstellar score, accompanied by lectures from the same esteemed team, highlighting the enduring relevance of the film to space exploration and scientific discovery.

A Cinematic Legacy Rooted in Science and Art

Christopher Nolan openly cites Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, based on Arthur C. Clarke's visionary book, as a profound influence on Interstellar. Kubrick's groundbreaking work was informed by Clarke's deep understanding of space exploration and humanity's future, creating a film that remains a cornerstone of cinematic and scientific dialogue.

Adding authenticity to his film, Kubrick utilized the actual breathing sounds of Alexei Leonov, the first human to perform a spacewalk. This meticulous detail lent a sense of realism and connection to the space age, demonstrating Kubrick's commitment to science-driven storytelling. Leonov's contributions extended far beyond cinema; he also created the sketch of Stephen Hawking that inspired the design of the Hawking Medal, bridging the worlds of art, science, and human achievement.

The Birth of Starmus

Arthur C. Clarke, a pivotal figure in both science and literature, was instrumental in the genesis of Starmus. His conversations with Starmus founder Dr. Garik Israelian in 2001 and 2002 inspired the project, then known as "The Music of the Stars," which evolved into the Starmus Festival in collaboration with Dr. Brian May. Many years later Brian Eno composed a track using the same Starsounds library. Clarke's support of this initiative underscored his lifelong passion for connecting science and the arts, laying the foundation for what has become one of the world's most unique science festivals.

Extending Kubrick's Vision

Nolan, through Interstellar, carried forward the legacy of Kubrick's work by collaborating with Kip Thorne, who extended the concept of the monolith from 2001 into scientifically grounded depictions of wormholes and black holes. Similarly, Hans Zimmer, who composed the film's iconic score, ensured his music stood alongside the monumental works of Johann Strauss, György Ligeti, and Aram Khachaturian, whose compositions shaped the auditory experience of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

A Tribute to Interstellar

In honor of Interstellar's profound impact and its enduring legacy within Starmus, the festival is releasing a special tribute video (LINK). This exclusive video will feature unique and never-before-seen footage from the 2016 and 2019 performances, including Hans Zimmer's live renditions of the film's score, and highlights from lectures by Kip Thorne, Paul Franklin, and Oliver James. The tribute will be a celebration of the film's ability to inspire audiences to explore the mysteries of the cosmos and the intersection of science and art.

Honoring Science Through Art

Dr. Garik Israelian, founder of Starmus and researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Canary Islands (Spain), emphasized the festival's mission to bring science closer to society:"Christopher Nolan has demonstrated that cinema can be more than entertainment; it can be a powerful tool for education and inspiration. With Interstellar, he brought the wonders of astrophysics to millions, fostering a deeper understanding of our universe."

Continuing the Legacy

The 2024 awards ceremony celebrates the legacy of Stephen Hawking, who believed deeply in the power of storytelling to make science accessible. Nolan's work resonates with this vision, inspiring new generations to look to the stars and dream of the impossible.

Linked Videos:

Tribute Video: STARMUS x Interstellar here Interview Video: Christopher Nolan & STARMUS Co-founder Dr. Garik Israelian (sharing his thoughts after receiving the prestigious Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication) here

About STARMUS

Created by Garik Israelian PhD, astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and Sir Brian May PhD, astrophysicist and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, Starmus is a festival of science, art and music that features presentations from astronauts, cosmonauts, Nobel Prize winners and prominent figures from various scientific disciplines and musical backgrounds. Starmus brings together Nobel laureates, eminent researchers, astronauts, thinkers and artists to share their knowledge and experiences, as we search for answers to the great questions of our time.

The STARMUS Advisory Board members are: Jane Goodall, Brian May (co-founder), Garik Israelian (Director and co-founder), Peter Gabriel, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Richard Dawkins, Chris Hadfield, Jill Tarter, Steven Chu, and David Eicher.

Home of the Stephen Hawking Medal

Stephen Hawking and Alexei Leonov, together with Brian May and Garik Israelian, worked to create the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in 2015, which is awarded to individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to science communication. Previous Stephen Hawking Medal winners include Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, David Attenborough, Christopher Nolan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jean-Michel Jarre, Brian May, Laurie Anderson, and the Apollo 11 documentary.

