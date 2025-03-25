TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are seen steady, up 3.1 percent on year.Japan also will see January results for its leading and coincident indexes; in December, they were up 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent on month, respectively.Singapore will provide February numbers for industrial production; in January, industrial production was up 4.5 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year.Thailand is scheduled to release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were up 7.9 percent and exports rose 13.6 percent for a trade deficit of $1.880 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX