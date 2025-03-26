TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - after slipping 0.5 percent in January.On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 3.0 percent, easing from an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in the previous month (originally 3.1 percent).Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX