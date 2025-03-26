FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics (GD), announced that it has received a $1 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy. The contract is for long lead-time materials related to the Virginia-class Block VI submarine.Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, it employs more than 24,000 people.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX