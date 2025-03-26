Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

Finanznachrichten News

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

LEI:549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 26 March 2025 in relation to the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2025.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

26 March 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.