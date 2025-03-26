Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 26 March 2025 in relation to the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2025.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

26 March 2025