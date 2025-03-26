Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
25.03.25
15:29 Uhr
3,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
26.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 25 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,421 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            280.1063p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,611,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,434,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,421

Volume weighted average price (pence): 280.1063p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
111                277.50      08:16:13          00074433605TRLO0      XLON 
1132               278.50      08:20:49          00074433822TRLO0      XLON 
64                278.50      08:30:04          00074434269TRLO0      XLON 
1170               278.50      08:30:19          00074434347TRLO0      XLON 
1339               278.50      08:41:00          00074435052TRLO0      XLON 
1281               280.50      08:58:05          00074436084TRLO0      XLON 
1154               280.00      08:58:12          00074436086TRLO0      XLON 
20000               280.00      09:05:14          00074436344TRLO0      XLON 
403                280.00      09:09:47          00074436531TRLO0      XLON 
879                280.00      09:09:47          00074436532TRLO0      XLON 
1135               280.00      09:17:32          00074436836TRLO0      XLON 
1311               280.00      09:17:40          00074436847TRLO0      XLON 
59                280.00      09:22:53          00074437047TRLO0      XLON 
1239               280.00      09:22:53          00074437048TRLO0      XLON 
1180               279.00      09:32:38          00074437473TRLO0      XLON 
485                280.00      09:39:13          00074437688TRLO0      XLON 
904                280.00      09:39:13          00074437689TRLO0      XLON 
737                280.00      09:44:14          00074437901TRLO0      XLON 
405                280.00      09:44:14          00074437902TRLO0      XLON 
1169               280.00      09:53:14          00074438525TRLO0      XLON 
1275               279.00      10:10:02          00074439397TRLO0      XLON 
1356               280.50      12:07:15          00074444414TRLO0      XLON 
1282               280.50      12:10:22          00074444569TRLO0      XLON 
11                280.50      12:10:22          00074444570TRLO0      XLON 
685                281.00      12:28:15          00074445208TRLO0      XLON 
489                281.00      12:28:15          00074445209TRLO0      XLON 
1274               280.50      12:31:36          00074445315TRLO0      XLON 
207                279.50      13:28:33          00074447351TRLO0      XLON 
969                279.50      13:28:33          00074447352TRLO0      XLON 
248                280.50      13:35:16          00074447754TRLO0      XLON 
1378               281.50      13:46:18          00074448576TRLO0      XLON 
1206               281.00      13:46:26          00074448582TRLO0      XLON 
1294               282.00      14:19:05          00074450703TRLO0      XLON 
488                282.00      14:28:05          00074451141TRLO0      XLON 
155                282.00      14:28:05          00074451142TRLO0      XLON 
140                282.00      14:28:05          00074451143TRLO0      XLON 
63                282.00      14:28:05          00074451144TRLO0      XLON 
339                282.00      14:28:05          00074451145TRLO0      XLON 
1405               281.50      14:31:44          00074451471TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380141 
EQS News ID:  2106270 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2106270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
