Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 25 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,421 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 282.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 277.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 280.1063p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,611,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,434,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,421

Volume weighted average price (pence): 280.1063p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 111 277.50 08:16:13 00074433605TRLO0 XLON 1132 278.50 08:20:49 00074433822TRLO0 XLON 64 278.50 08:30:04 00074434269TRLO0 XLON 1170 278.50 08:30:19 00074434347TRLO0 XLON 1339 278.50 08:41:00 00074435052TRLO0 XLON 1281 280.50 08:58:05 00074436084TRLO0 XLON 1154 280.00 08:58:12 00074436086TRLO0 XLON 20000 280.00 09:05:14 00074436344TRLO0 XLON 403 280.00 09:09:47 00074436531TRLO0 XLON 879 280.00 09:09:47 00074436532TRLO0 XLON 1135 280.00 09:17:32 00074436836TRLO0 XLON 1311 280.00 09:17:40 00074436847TRLO0 XLON 59 280.00 09:22:53 00074437047TRLO0 XLON 1239 280.00 09:22:53 00074437048TRLO0 XLON 1180 279.00 09:32:38 00074437473TRLO0 XLON 485 280.00 09:39:13 00074437688TRLO0 XLON 904 280.00 09:39:13 00074437689TRLO0 XLON 737 280.00 09:44:14 00074437901TRLO0 XLON 405 280.00 09:44:14 00074437902TRLO0 XLON 1169 280.00 09:53:14 00074438525TRLO0 XLON 1275 279.00 10:10:02 00074439397TRLO0 XLON 1356 280.50 12:07:15 00074444414TRLO0 XLON 1282 280.50 12:10:22 00074444569TRLO0 XLON 11 280.50 12:10:22 00074444570TRLO0 XLON 685 281.00 12:28:15 00074445208TRLO0 XLON 489 281.00 12:28:15 00074445209TRLO0 XLON 1274 280.50 12:31:36 00074445315TRLO0 XLON 207 279.50 13:28:33 00074447351TRLO0 XLON 969 279.50 13:28:33 00074447352TRLO0 XLON 248 280.50 13:35:16 00074447754TRLO0 XLON 1378 281.50 13:46:18 00074448576TRLO0 XLON 1206 281.00 13:46:26 00074448582TRLO0 XLON 1294 282.00 14:19:05 00074450703TRLO0 XLON 488 282.00 14:28:05 00074451141TRLO0 XLON 155 282.00 14:28:05 00074451142TRLO0 XLON 140 282.00 14:28:05 00074451143TRLO0 XLON 63 282.00 14:28:05 00074451144TRLO0 XLON 339 282.00 14:28:05 00074451145TRLO0 XLON 1405 281.50 14:31:44 00074451471TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

