CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 95.19 against the yen, from a recent 2-day low of 94.27.Against the euro, the aussie advanced to nearly a near 3-week high of 1.7061 from a recent low of 1.7168.The aussie edged up to 0.6324 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.6279.Moving away from a recent 2-day low of 0.8977 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.9018.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 97.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.92 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX