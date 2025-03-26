CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.5756 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.5715.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 6-day highs of 86.63 and 1.8740 from recent lows of 85.80 and 1.8862, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.0794 from a recent low of 1.1004.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX