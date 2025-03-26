OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 5-week high of 105.65 against the yen and nearly a 3-week high of 1.4247 against the U.S. dollar, from recent lows of 104.97 and 1.4299, respectively.Against the euro, the loonie climbed to a 3-week high of 1.5367 from a recent low of 1.5412.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 108.00 against the yen, 1.41 against the greenback and 1.48 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX