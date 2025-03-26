AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded slowly as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2024, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.8 percent increase in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.The overall growth in the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to the trade balance and investments, and consumption also made a positive contribution, the agency said.Considering demand components, gross fixed capital formation, or investment, grew at an accelerated pace of 2.8 percent versus a 0.3 percent gain in the September quarter.A favorable trade balance was seen in the fourth quarter as exports climbed 0.5 percent amid a 0.3 percent fall in imports.Household and government expenditure grew by 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 1.8 percent.Data showed that the growth rate for the whole year 2024 was 1.0 percent, revised upwardly from 0.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX