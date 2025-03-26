WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday to touch a three-week high after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories - signaling healthy demand for fuel in the world's largest economy.Renewed efforts from the U.S. to limit Venezuelan and Iranian oil exports also boosted prices.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.6 percent to $72.83 in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $69.45.Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ending March 21, while analysts had expected a 2.500-million-barrels draw.Official U.S. government data on crude inventories, from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), is due later in the day.The EIA report is considered to be more accurate and comprehensive than the survey from the API.Meanwhile, supply concerns persist after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on countries importing oil and gas from Venezuela.Last week, the Trump administration imposed new Iran-linked sanctions on one individual and several entities, including a Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery for purchasing and processing Iranian crude oil.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX