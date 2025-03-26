STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in February from a year ago as exports grew amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.The trade surplus rose to SEK 14.4 billion in February from SEK 11.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.In January, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 14.5 billion.On an annual basis, exports climbed 1.0 percent annually, while imports dropped by 1.0 percent.The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 29.0 billion in February, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 14.6 billion.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 7.4 billion in February, compared to SEK 6.1 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX