BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 0.8375 against the euro, from an early 3-week high of 0.8333.Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 2-day lows of 193.48 and 1.2887 from early highs of 194.79 and 1.2946, respectively.The pound edged down to 1.1386 against the Swiss franc, from an early 5-day high of 1.1443.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 191.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback and 1.12 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX