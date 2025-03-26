WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday while the dollar meandered after a survey showed U.S. consumer confidence reached its lowest level in 12 years in March, suggesting a possible recession ahead.Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $3,023.67 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $3,053.99.With the Trump administration sending mixed signals on the tariff front, traders are adopting a cautionary stance ahead of the April 2 tariff deadline.There's an elevated baseline anxiety in the markets despite Trump hinting at tariff flexibility for some countries.It is feared that potential U.S. tariff policies could fuel inflation and further strain global trade.Analysts point to a stagflationary scenario, where economic growth slows while inflation remains elevated.U.S. consumer confidence plunged to the lowest level in more than four years in March, with households increasingly worried about a recession in the future and higher inflation because of tariffs, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.The U.S. economic calendar remains light today, with a report on durable goods orders awaited.Q4 GDP data, speeches by Fed officials and the U.S. PCE inflation report may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX