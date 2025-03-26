WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree (DLTR) has reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management, LP and Macellum Capital Management, LLC will partner to acquire the company's Family Dollar business segment. The purchase price for Family Dollar is $1.01 billion. The Dollar Tree leadership team and Board of Directors determined that a sale of Family Dollar to Brigade and Macellum best unlocks value for Dollar Tree shareholders and positions Family Dollar for future success. The transaction is anticipated to close later in the second quarter of 2025.'This is a major milestone in our multi-year transformation journey to help us fully achieve our potential,' said Mike Creedon, CEO, Dollar Tree, Inc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX