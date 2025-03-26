WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR):Earnings: -$3.695 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.709 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$17.17 in Q4 vs. $7.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454.8 million or $2.11 per share for the period.Revenue: $4.999 billion in Q4 vs. $4.964 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.5 - $4.6 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX