MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered U.S. troops assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border to conduct patrols.Until now, the U.S. military mission at the southern border has been static. Service members have been engaged mostly in stationary detection and monitoring activities.On March 20, Hegseth gave an order allowing service members involved in the mission to do more and conduct their mission on foot or on board Stryker armored vehicles.'Conducting patrols, either on foot or mounted, creates a more proactive and adaptable posture compared to static posts,' said Army Maj. Jennifer L. Staton, a Defense Department spokesperson. 'The dynamic approach of patrolling allows service members to cover a larger area of the border, affording them dynamic observation across multiple angles and distances.'Being mobile also adds an element of unpredictability for those considering illegal entry into the country, Staton said. Knowing soldiers are on the move makes it harder to plan movements or cross locations.Staton said while troops involved in the border mission will now be more effective with monitoring and detection, they are still not participating in law enforcement activities.'Service members will not detain or apprehend individuals attempting illegal entry. Instead, they will relay all observations of illegal crossings directly to [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] for response and enforcement.'Earlier this month, the Pentagon deployed a Stryker brigade combat team and a general support aviation battalion to the border. About 6,600 active-duty personnel are currently operating as part of JTF-SB.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX