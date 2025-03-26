Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2025 12:42 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 25 March 2025 were:

1,348.15p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,412.07p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,378.45p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,442.37p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 24th March 2025, the Company has 43,199,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,793,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.