CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets continued to be tethered to the outlook on trade tariffs by the U.S. Expectations that U.S. tariffs may be more targeted than initially feared limited losses. The Russia- Ukraine ceasefire in the Black Sea as well as caution ahead of the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. also swayed market sentiment.Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading on a weak note amidst softer-than-expected inflation readings from the U.K. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst a larger-than-expected decline in inventories in the U.S. Safe haven demand supported the yellow metal's prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,607.00, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,777.10, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 22,988.13, down 0.50% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,687.13, up 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 8,065.08, down 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,443.85, down 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,057.00, up 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,999.00, up 0.71% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,368.70, down 0.04% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,483.32, up 0.60%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0792, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2905, down 0.29% USD/JPY at 150.19, up 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6328, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.4248, down 0.23% Dollar Index at 104.26, up 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.338%, up 0.70% Germany at 2.7935%, down 0.02% France at 3.482%, up 0.09% U.K. at 4.7865%, up 0.64% Japan at 1.561%, down 1.39%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $73.02, up 0.87%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $69.59, up 0.86%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,057.74, up 0.11%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $88,241.54, up 1.34% Ethereum at $2,070.52, up 0.01% XRP at $2.46, up 1.19% BNB at $630.77, down 1.20% Solana at $144.96, up 2.00%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX