Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Renewal of share buy-back authority

26 March 2025

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Following a General Meeting of the Company held today, the Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution seeking the approval of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to buy back up to 14.99 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (excluding Treasury shares), was passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Special Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

1.

5,588,470

97.0

174,007

3.0

5,762,477

1,894

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares of 25p each in issue (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 18,033,440. The passing of the special resolution has authorised the Company to buy back up to 2,703,212 Ordinary Shares.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

The full text of the special resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The special resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 25 February 2025 (the "Circular"), which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


