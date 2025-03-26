WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to protect the integrity of American elections.The Order strengthens voter citizenship verification and bans foreign nationals from interfering in U.S. elections.The Election Assistance Commission will require documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms.The order requires agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration and Department of State to provide states with access to Federal databases to verify eligibility and citizenship of individuals registering to vote.The Attorney General will prioritize prosecuting non-citizen voting and related crimes, including through use of DHS records and in coordination with state attorneys general.In future, Federal election-related funds will be disbursed only to those states which use the national mail voter registration form that will now require proof of citizenship.The Order directs the updating of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 and security standards for voting equipment and prioritizing federal grant funds accordingly.This includes requiring a voter-verifiable paper ballot record and not using ballots in which the counted vote is contained within a barcode or QR code.It directs the Attorney General to enter into information-sharing agreements with state election officials to identify cases of election fraud or other election law violations.Trump ordered the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to prevent non-citizens from any involvement in administering elections.The order empowers the Attorney General to take action against states that count ballots received after Election Day in Federal elections.The Attorney General has been instructed to enforce laws prohibiting foreign nationals from contributing to or donating in U.S. elections.'All agencies must report on compliance with undoing Biden Executive Order 14019, which turned Federal agencies into Democratic voter turnout centers,' the order says.The United States lags behind other nations in enforcing basic and necessary election protections, according to the White House.India and Brazil tie voter identification to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship.Germany and Canada require paper ballots when tabulating votes, while the United States has a patchwork of methods that often lack basic chain-of-custody protections.Denmark and Sweden limit mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person, and late arrivals do not count, while American elections now feature mass voting by mail, even after Election Day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX