MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $463.50 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $397.58 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $2.609 billion from $2.406 billion last year.
Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $463.50 Mln. vs. $397.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.609 Bln vs. $2.406 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.36 - $4.40 Full year revenue guidance: $10,359-$10,384 Bln
