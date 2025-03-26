New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump's tariff deadline a week away

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 26th

Stocks are looking to continue the positive streak after the S&P 500 notched three back-to-back session gains.

March wraps up on Monday with President Donald Trump's April second reciprocal tariff deadline set to begin a week from today.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week noted sentiment data is providing soft signals for now though.

