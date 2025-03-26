Fintech Sandbox Appoints Tom Mallon as Data Partner Manager

Technology Professional and Financial Services Leader Joins Nonprofit to Power Innovation in Fintech by Supporting Founders with Data Access

Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced the appointment of Tom Mallon as the organization's new Data Partner Manager. Prior to Fintech Sandbox, Mallon was the Vice President of Futures Markets at FreightWaves, a leading provider of global supply chain market intelligence.

As Fintech Sandbox's Data Partner Manager, Mallon will lead the nonprofit's efforts to provide data access and technology expertise to the early-stage startups admitted to the Data Access Residency from around the world. He will leverage his knowledge of data and extensive financial services experience to engage with the nonprofit's over 40 current data partners, and recruit new data partners. He will also work to identify and meet the emerging data needs of Fintech Sandbox startups in order to help them build and scale their fintech products.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom, a remarkably talented fintech leader, as our newest Data Partner Manager," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "Providing entrepreneurs with access to high-quality, differentiated datasets is the cornerstone of our work at Fintech Sandbox, and the future of groundbreaking innovations in financial services depends on this access. Tom will play a critical role in working with our esteemed data partners to ensure that our global startups have the resources and infrastructure they need to succeed in their ventures."

While at FreightWaves, Mallon successfully launched the first ever Trucking Freight Futures market on the Nodal Exchange. He has also held leadership roles at GlobalView, Interactive Data Corporation and Thomson Reuters.

"I am thrilled to join Fintech Sandbox, as I strongly believe in the organization's mission to provide fintech founders with access to data, in order to catalyze the next generation of products, services and analytics and build a more resilient financial future," said Mallon. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to leverage the nonprofit's incredible community and work with our data partners to support our startups, particularly at a time when both their data needs, and datasets in themselves, are evolving."

A full list of Fintech Sandbox's data partners is available here . For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 390 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

Contact Info:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

fintechsandbox@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Fintech Sandbox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire