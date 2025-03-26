Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Market-Leading Automated Leasing Solutions at NVLA Annual Conference

Company will Demonstrate how the Inovatec Portal, LOS, and LMS Streamline Workflows and Improve Leasing

Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financing providers, will present its market-proven automated lending and leasing capabilities at the 2025 National Vehicle Leasing Association (NVLA) Annual Conference April 9-10 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Inovatec is a Gold sponsor of the conference.

Inovatec is recognized throughout the industry for its innovative, cloud-based application processing, loan and lease origination, and servicing solutions, and has earned the trust of leasing companies, banks, credit unions, OEMS, and other lenders throughout the United States and Canada. Its portfolio enables financing companies to automate workflows, accelerate decisioning and processing, reduce errors, improve dealer and consumer experiences, and lower operating costs. Inovatec's platforms also integrate with third-party applications, such as income verification, fraud detection, and embedded payment applications, delivering substantial value to its clients.

Highlighting Inovatec's participation at NVLA will be a presentation from Head of Product Strategy and Design Blake Henke. His session, "Solving the Automation Equation," will demonstrate how Inovatec's technology can automate specific leasing workflows and expedite application processing, decisioning, and reporting requirements. The session is scheduled for April 10 at 10:00 a.m.

"We are looking forward to participating in this year's NVLA Conference and demonstrating why our solutions are perfectly positioned to help our clients grow their volumes by improving efficiency and mitigating human error," said Brendon Aleski, Inovatec's U.S. Sales Director. "Vehicle leasing is a highly competitive arena, and any delays in the approval process can impact dealer relationships and result in lost revenue. Our offerings enable leasing companies and other lenders to provide the experience and outcomes that their dealers and clients expect."

For information on how Inovatec's LOS and Portal and LMS capabilities can deliver multiple benefits to vehicle financing companies. visit www.inovatec.com

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan and lease origination, servicing and management solutions serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

