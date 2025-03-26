MASON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while narrowing annual revenue outlook range.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.36 to $4.40 per share on revenues between $10.280 billion and $10.305 billion.
Previously, the company expects earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.34 per share on revenues between $10.255 billion and $10.320 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.32 per share on revenues of $10.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
