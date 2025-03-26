Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWQU | ISIN: US7185461040 | Ticker-Symbol: R66
Tradegate
25.03.25
15:05 Uhr
117,92 Euro
+1,66
+1,43 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILLIPS 66 Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHILLIPS 66 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,80118,0215:44
117,80118,1015:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHILLIPS 66
PHILLIPS 66 Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHILLIPS 66117,92+1,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.