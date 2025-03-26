Opti Digital Launches Ad Manager Hub: The Next-Gen SaaS Platform for Publishers

A new offer for premium publishers

Opti Digital, a rising leader in the AdTech industry since its founding in 2018, is proud to announce a significant milestone: Its Ad Manager Hub, previously an in-house management tool, is now available globally as a powerful SaaS platform.

Opti Digital - Ad Manager Hub

SaaS Platform for Publishers

Empowering Publishers with Autonomy, Agility, and Transparency

Traditional ad management solutions often lack the flexibility and performance needed by publishers with premium ad inventory. Many platforms fail to support hybrid server-side header bidding, overlook critical metrics like Core Web Vitals, and don't provide full transparency, ultimately limiting their effectiveness and hindering audience engagement.

"Expanding this well-tested and proven product beyond in-house use is a direct response to these challenges and marks a pivotal moment for Opti Digital. After six years of rigorous testing and refinement, this product has demonstrated its effectiveness and reliability. It reinforces our commitment to giving control back to publishers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and drive revenue growth in an increasingly complex AdTech landscape." said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital.

Opti Digital's Ad Manager Hub, built over years of working hand in hand with top-tier publishers, combines transparency, real-time data-driven insights, and efficiency in one intuitive platform, enabling publishers to save up to 30% of the time spent on Ad Operations. With features such as granular audience and revenue analytics down to the URL level, easy-to-use controls, and streamlined operations, the Hub empowers publishers to make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve both user experience and revenue.

Ariana Basciani, Head of Product and Strategy at The Objective, a Spanish independent media company that was one of the first to adopt this SaaS platform, said: "Working with Opti Digital has allowed us to free ourselves from certain headaches related to lazy loading and requests for loading ad slots. This tool has allowed my team to focus more development time on resolving other challenges, beyond just programmatic and advertising. In an environment where time is always tight, having Opti Digital as an ally has been a game-changer."

Key Advantages of the Ad Manager Hub:

Boosts Revenue up to 76% : Unlocks the full potential of your inventory with powerful ad features, including optimized web layouts, server-side auctions, and A/B testing

Simplifies Operations : A no-code solution that streamlines the ad stack and management processes, and floor control adjustments across all demand sources enhancing efficiency while reducing complexity for smoother operations.

Improves Performance with Hybrid Header Bidding : Enhances ad performance through a client and server-side header bidding wrapper, driving better monetization results.

Provides Transparency & Control : Empowers smarter, data-driven decisions with real-time granular insights and full visibility into audience and ad performance, giving you complete control.

Optimizes User Experience: Provides a seamless browsing experience while preserving monetization opportunities, thanks to a lightweight (50KB) tag that minimizes performance impact and makes ads load twice faster than the market average.

Overall, the Ad Manager Hub improves efficiency with its Ad Server overlay, enhancing performance by adding an extra layer of ad technology to the publisher's current setup.

