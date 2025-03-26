Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Duncan McCready, President and Chief Executive Officer, IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company") and his team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





IC Group is transforming how Fortune 500 brands engage with audiences across live events, digital and social media platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data on their consumers to fuel their ongoing marketing initiatives, and build customer loyalty.

They do this by helping Fortune 500 Brands navigate, simplify, and manage the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis.

IC Group operates in a $5.2B market projected to reach $27.3B by 2033. Their comprehensive platform spans digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance, delivering integrated solutions with diverse revenue streams.

