The concept, which began as a personal gift from Rousseau to his wife, has evolved into a unique artistic service that combines the studio's signature interplay of material, light, and form with a humanitarian mission. Recipients receive an elegantly designed gift box containing premium lipstick and specially crafted cards to capture their kiss imprint, which is then transformed into a one-of-a-kind gold leaf artwork at Rousseau's Brighton studio.

"I wanted to create the ultimate luxury gift that demonstrates true creativity and establishes a unique connection between people," said Ben Rousseau, founder and principal creative of Ben Rousseau Studio. "Every kiss is beautiful in its own right, whether through the eyes of the giver or receiver. This sacred moment should be celebrated to the highest order, and if we can help even one person enjoy this precious exchange through our partnership with Operation Smile, we've done something meaningful with our creative talents."

The technical creation process involves meticulous craftsmanship. After capturing the kiss imprint, Rousseau traces each unique print at high magnification to create an accurate yet artistic digital representation. Using high-definition glass printing techniques, the studio creates custom backgrounds while leaving the lip print clear for the application of hand-applied 23-carat gold leaf, resulting in a uniquely reflective finish that cannot be replicated.

"Operation Smile is delighted to partner with Ben Rousseau on the Kiss My Art Project to raise awareness and funds for our surgical programs worldwide," said David Henry from Operation Smile. "Every three minutes, a child is born with a cleft condition, often struggling to feed, speak, or breathe while suffering severe social stigma. For each beautiful artwork produced, together we will change a child's life forever by providing the safe surgery they need."

The initiative has already garnered significant attention following its successful debut at Fred Segal Home in Malibu and a Valentine's Day launch event at The Art Agency in Cobham, UK. Limited edition prints are produced annually, creating an exclusive opportunity for collectors.

Ben Rousseau Studio has established an international reputation for innovative design, with projects for prestigious venues including the Ice Hotel in Arctic Sweden, Burning Man in Nevada, and London's V&A Museum. Rousseau's work has earned multiple accolades, including Gold medals at the New York Product Design Awards, The Lit Awards, and The Architecture and Design Awards.

"Kiss My Art represents the perfect fusion of exclusivity and inclusivity," added Rousseau. "It's a special exchange between two people that can be as private as they want, yet the experience itself can be enjoyed by anyone. My measure of success is making each person happy - whether they're buying the artwork or receiving a life-changing surgery. If we could achieve equal happiness for both, that would be the ultimate achievement."

Limited appointments are available for those wishing to create their own Kiss My Art piece. Each artwork is delivered in 4-6 weeks from receipt of the kiss imprint, with rush options available upon request. High-resolution images of completed artworks are available for media use.

About Ben Rousseau Studio

Founded in 2001, Ben Rousseau Studio creates custom artistic designs for high-end private collectors, interior designers, and commercial properties including luxury hotels, spas, and restaurants. Based at the Plus X Innovation Hub in Brighton, England, the studio is renowned for its expertise in lighting and innovative use of materials. Ben Rousseau Studio is committed to sustainable practices, using locally sourced materials and working with manufacturers typically within 100 miles of its Brighton headquarters. For more information, visit https://studio.benrousseau.com/kissmyart-vip.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate, or other facial deformities. For more information, visit operationsmile.org.

