Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc. 26.03.2025 CA92539Q4060 VERSES AI Inc. 27.03.2025 Tausch 9:1
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:54
|Verses AI Inc (1): Verses AI eyes Nasdaq listing with 1:9 share rollback
|16:37
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenCA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc. 26.03.2025 CA92539Q4060 VERSES AI Inc. 27.03.2025 Tausch 9:1
► Artikel lesen
|14:59
|Stocks in Play: VERSES AI Inc.
|13:18
|VERSES AI Inc.: VERSES AI Corporation Announces Consolidation of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares in Preparation for a Planned Uplisting to NASDAQ
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES' or the "Company") a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Verses AI Inc: Verses AI enters commercial partnership with AI Driller
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VERSES AI INC
|0,623
|-7,98 %