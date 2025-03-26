Packaged in the k0rdent Application Catalog, the integrations speed implementations and simplify operations of cloud-native and AI workloads

KUBECON--Mirantis, a leader in open-source cloud infrastructure and platform engineering, today announced the k0rdent Application Catalog with 19 validated infrastructure and software integrations that empower platform engineers to accelerate the delivery of cloud-native and AI workloads wherever they need to be deployed.

The integrations are used for deploying Kubernetes clusters with open source k0rdent in data centers and on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, as well as other popular software programs used in Kubernetes deployments for cloud-native AI workloads.

Launched last month, k0rdent has already gained traction in building an ecosystem of partners that include cloud and service providers, as well as popular open source software. k0rdent helps platform engineers manage infrastructure sprawl and operational complexity across infrastructure. It simplifies maintenance across cloud service providers and on-premises infrastructure with declarative automation, centralized policy enforcement, and production-ready templates optimized for modern workloads. k0rdent leverages the open source Cluster API so that Kubernetes clusters can be created and existing clusters can be managed anywhere.

"By providing a central control point across infrastructure, k0rdent has attracted a growing ecosystem, facilitating deployment of cloud-native and AI workloads with greater agility, efficiency, and control," said Randy Bias, vice president of open source strategy and technology at Mirantis. "k0rdent streamlines platform engineering for AI workloads at scale, using Kubernetes to enable extensibility, customizability, and scalability of AI infrastructure. Plus, it helps optimize inference workloads by dynamically allocating compute resources where they are needed most, from centralized data centers to the far edge."

The growing catalog of integrations and templates is now available and continuously updated to ensure platform teams have access to the latest tools and technologies for managing cloud-native AI workloads. The catalog includes validated services, and templates to facilitate deployment, and make it easy to integrate complementary technologies into Kubernetes clusters.

The catalog includes networking and security solutions such as Ingress-NGINX for load balancing, Calico for networking and security, and Istio for service mesh capabilities. Plus, integrations with storage technologies like NetApp's Trident CSI help optimize data management, while policy enforcement tools such as Kyverno enable Kubernetes-native governance and compliance. Additionally, the catalog offers continuous delivery and monitoring tools, including ArgoCD for declarative, GitOps-driven application deployment and OpenCost for cloud cost monitoring, ensuring efficient resource utilization.

For more information, view the k0rdent Getting Started Docs and software downloads that are available on GitHub. To get added to the catalog, submit the request to GitHub. To see what the partners are saying, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations simplify operations, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation by providing open-source solutions for delivering and managing modern distributed applications at scale. The company enables platform engineering teams to build and operate secure, scalable, and customizable developer platforms across any environment-on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge. As AI-driven workloads become a core component of modern architectures, Mirantis provides the automation, multi-cloud orchestration, and infrastructure flexibility required to support high-performance AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications. Committed to open standards and avoiding vendor lock-in, Mirantis empowers organizations to deploy and operate infrastructure and services on their terms.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

