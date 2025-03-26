OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bell Media (BCE.TO, BCE) announced Wednesday said that it has bolstered its existing partnership with Montréal-based Sphere Media by acquiring a majority stake in global content distributor Sphere Abacus, through parent company Sphere Media International.The acquisition serves as a launchpad for Bell Media's content distribution expansion, combining the strength of the two companies to accelerate growth and capitalize on new opportunities.Through Sphere Abacus, Bell Media is set to enhance the reach of Canadian content and creators with international audiences.As part of the acquisition, UK-based Sphere Abacus becomes the primary international distributor of Bell Media's owned distribution rights, which enables Bell Media to participate more broadly in the creative value chain. Sphere Abacus continues to be led by Managing Director, Jonathan Ford.'Late last year, we set the expansion of our global content distribution business as a core strategic priority. It's gratifying to see that vision realized through our partnership with Sphere Media and Sphere Abacus,' said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. 'We look forward to continued collaboration with Bruno, Jonathan, and their teams to further grow Sphere Abacus with compelling, global, and profitable storytelling. We're just getting started.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX