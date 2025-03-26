Anzeige
26.03.2025 18:18 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 296 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

45,423,800 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

18,105,406 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

63,529,206 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,423,800 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


