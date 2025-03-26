BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed moderately lower on Wednesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session, amid concerns about the impact of Trump's reciprocal tariffs.Data showing a drop in Swiss investors' sentiment weighed as well.The benchmark SMI ended down 59.35 points or 0.46% at 12,953.80. The index, which touched 13,015.99 at the start, dropped to a low of 12,917.54 in the session.Sandoz Group closed down 3.62%. Straumann Holding drifted lower by 2.55%. Lonza Group, ABB, SIG Group, Alcon, SGS, Sonova, Partners Group, Julius Baer and Logitech International lost 1 to 1.9%.Roche Holding ended down 0.88%. Sika, Novartis and Givaudan also closed weak.Adecco climbed 1.64% and Lindt & Spruengli closed higher by 1.28%. Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group and Zurich Insurance ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.A report from UBS & CFA Society said the Swiss investors' sentiment index fell by 14.1 points from the previous month to -10.7 in March 2025, slipping into negative territory for the first time in three months. According to UBS, which collaborates with the CFA Society Switzerland to release the indicator, the decline reflected a cautious outlook for the Swiss economy over the next six months.Meanwhile, the current conditions index increased to 14.2, after a flat reading in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX