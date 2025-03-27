London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-NFT platform, continues to enhance its platform to enable faster and more seamless cross-chain NFT distribution. These latest updates are part of Colle AI's broader effort to simplify the complexities of blockchain interaction, allowing creators to mint, manage, and move NFTs across supported networks without friction.





With the latest enhancements, users gain deeper access to tools that automate NFT transfers, integrate smart routing systems, and improve interoperability between blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP, and Bitcoin. These upgrades are powered by Colle AI's intelligent backend, which uses AI-driven automation to detect optimal transaction routes and deliver faster mint-to-market experiences.

Colle AI's platform-wide improvements also include a redesigned dashboard for creators, offering real-time asset visibility and cross-chain performance metrics. These tools are designed to give creators more control and insight while maintaining the same ease of use the platform is known for. Whether launching collections or managing assets, creators benefit from intelligent automation at every step.

This latest phase of development reinforces Colle AI's vision of building a truly unified NFT infrastructure-where AI meets Web3 to create a streamlined, scalable, and decentralized future for creators across chains.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

