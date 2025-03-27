ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), an IoT technology company, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2024, and lifted dividend. The company also issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting growth.In fiscal 2024, consolidated net income after minority interests increased to 90.7 million euros from last year's 77.7 million euros, despite the burdens from the purchase price allocation or PPA.Earnings per share were 1.47 euros, higher than 1.23 euros last year. Before the PPA amortization from the Katek acquisition, the net income was 96.6 million euros.Operating result or EBITDA grew 52.2 percent year-over-year to 191.8 million euros, and EBITDA margin increased to 11.4 percent overall from 10.3 percent a year ago.In the year, Kontron increased sales by 37 percent to 1.69 billion euros from prior year's 1.23 billion euros. Revenues were 1.72 billion euros taking into account principal revenues.The backlog increased to 2.08 billion euros as of the 2024 balance sheet date from 1.69 billion euros in 2023.Further, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will propose to shareholders a 20 percent increase in the dividend to 0.60 euros per share.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Kontron expects revenues to grow to 1.90 billion euros to 2 billion euros, and EBITDA to grow to at least 220 million euros.Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, said, 'In view of our record backlog, we are very confident for 2025 and also see great growth potential. In addition to the state-announced investments in infrastructure and defense, increasing networking and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in particular offer us high growth opportunities.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX