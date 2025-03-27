LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at EUR71.8 million, or EUR6.23 per share. This compares with EUR55.6 million, or EUR4.89 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to EUR318 million from EUR292.8 million last year.Rational AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR71.8 Mln. vs. EUR55.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.23 vs. EUR4.89 last year. -Revenue: EUR318 Mln vs. EUR292.8 Mln last year.The Board will propose a dividend of 15 euros per share to the general meeting of shareholders on May 14.Jorg Walter, CFO of Rational AG, said: 'The trends relevant to our business performance continue. In the long term, we expect growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range. In light of current developments in Europe and in China, we consider sales revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range achievable for 2025.'Walter further noted that no worldwide price increases are planned. On the other hand, investments in strategic projects and the expansion of the sales structure will be driven forward. Overall, Rational plans to increase the Group's operating costs slightly faster than consolidated sales revenue. The company therefore anticipates an EBIT margin of around 26 percent for the full-year 2025. For the full-year 2024, Rational has recorded an EBIT margin of 26.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX