27.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 27 March 2025 its issued capital comprised 118,094,497 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 17,491,697 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 118,094,497 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

27 March 2025



