MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, (EVD.DE), a ticketing and live entertainment service provider, reported that its net result attributable to shareholders of CTS KGaA for fiscal year 2024 increased to 318.87 million euros from 274.64 million in the prior year. On a per share was 3.32 euros compared to 2.86 euros in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.9% to 542.2 million euros from last year.Consolidated revenue for 2024 rose 19.1% to 2.809 billion euros from 2.359 billion euros last year.The company anticipates a moderate rise in both total revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2025.Due to the strong business performance, the CTS EVENTIM Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 21 May the distribution of 159.3 million euros in dividends to shareholders. This record-breaking amount in the Company's history represents 50% of net income, translating to 1.66 euros per share, compared to 1.43 euros per share in the previous year, the company said in a statement.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX