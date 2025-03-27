Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jo-Anne Morrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.859448 1,739 Aggregated information 1,739 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP2.859448 -- Price GBP4,972.58 -- Total e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Don Harrington Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co. Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

