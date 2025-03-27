Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.03.25
08:59 Uhr
3,200 Euro
-0,100
-3,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,54010:00
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
27-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Jo-Anne Morrison 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                    PCA of Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                           213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                   GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Purchase of shares 
                                   Price(s)         Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   GBP2.859448        1,739 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                   1,739 
          -- Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)                                  GBP2.859448 
          -- Price 
 
 
                                   GBP4,972.58 
          -- Total 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 26 March 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  380260 
EQS News ID:  2107004 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107004&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
