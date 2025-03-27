WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) released earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR63.2 million, or EUR3.56 per share. This compares with EUR38.7 million, or EUR2.21 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to EUR1.209 billion from EUR1.214 billion last year.Vossloh AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR63.2 Mln. vs. EUR38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.56 vs. EUR2.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.209 Bln vs. EUR1.214 Bln last year.For the full-year 2024, the Board will pay a dividend of 1.10 euros, higher than 1.05 euros per share in 2023.Looking ahead, Vossloh anticipates an increase in annual EBIT and sales revenue.For the full-year 2025, the Group expects EBIT of 110 to 120 million euros on sales revenue of 1.250 to 1.325 billion euros.For the full-year 2024, the company has reported EBIT of 105.2 million euros on sales revenue of 1.209 billion euros.Full-year 2025 EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 8.5 to 9.5 percent, compared with 8.7 percent in 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX