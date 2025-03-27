HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence improved slightly in March but remained weak overall as expectations concerning their own and Finland's economy remain subdued, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment strengthened somewhat but remained below the long-term average.The consumer confidence index rose to -8.2 in March from -9.0 in February. However, the score is well below the long-term average of -2.6.The data was collected from 1,266 people between March 1 and 18.Consumers' views on their own economy at present improved slightly from the previous month but still remained very weak, while expectations concerning their own and Finland's economy were unchanged and subdued, the survey said.During March, the time was still regarded as very unfavorable for buying durable goods, and intentions to spend money on consumption were low. Additionally, slightly fewer than usual were planning to buy a dwelling.Concerns regarding unemployment were fairly gloomy in March, and consumers estimated in March that consumer prices would go up by 4.2 percent over the next year.The industrial confidence index rose to -5.0 in March from -6.0 in February, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. Nonetheless, the confidence was below the long-term average of 0.Production is expected to increase slightly in the coming months, while the order backlog improved but is still below the normal level.Business confidence improved in the services and retail trade sectors, while morale weakened in construction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX