Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 09:39 Uhr
32 Leser
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-March-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.0596 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19602504 
CODE: U10C LN 
ISIN: LU1407890547 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407890547 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U10C LN 
Sequence No.:  380343 
EQS News ID:  2107390 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107390&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
